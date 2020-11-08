With a couple of more matches left in the ongoing Indian Premier League, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar picked his best XI of the tournament. It was not such a big surprise that Virat Kohli – who has not had a good season personally – did not find a place in his XI. The shocker was Kagiso Rabada – the Purple Cap holder not finding a spot in Manjrekar’s XI despite having had a dream run. Also Read - DC vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 8 Sunday

Manjrekar picked Kings XI Punjab batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to open the innings.

Impressed by Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav, Manjrekar slotted him in at No 3 in his Best XI.

“My No. 3 is Suryakumar Yadav, which is great for someone like him to have made it to this IPL XI. He bats at No. 3 and I don’t think any No. 3 has batted as well and as consistently as he’s done. It’s not just about runs and consistency but also about the quality of shots as well that he’s played,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

“Axar Patel is my batting all-rounder. He flies under the radar, but this IPL, he’s delivered the match-winning, little doses of impact performance to make a difference,” he stated.

He picked AB De Villiers, Nicolas Poorana, and Axar Patel as his middle-order batsmen. One feels he could have picked Kieron Pollard – who has had a good season thus far. Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan are the two spinners Manjrekar picked in his XI, while Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Jofra Archer are the pacers in his side.

Here’s the IPL XI:

KL Rahul [WK], Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah