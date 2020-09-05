He may have been away from the game, but his fitness and agility are right up there and hence when RCB started their training session in UAE, Kohli hit the ground running. From timing the ball sweetly from the middle of the bat to taking one-hand catches. Also Read - IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Smashes it During Nets And Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Complimenting is Gold | WATCH

Looks like RCB want to rewrite history and clinch their maiden IPL title, which has eluded them 12 times in the past. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Fans Ecstatic on Seeing CSK Skipper After Training in UAE | WATCH

During RCB’s training session on Thursday, Kohli took a blinder, stretching full-length to his right. Also Read - IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh's Replacement? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Reacts

Over the years, RCB has been a side studded with stars, yet they have not gone all the way. They have performed well in patches and not been consistent. Once again, they have the side to go the way, it would be interesting to see if RCB can get early momentum in the tournament.

They look a little bleak in the bowling department and the middle-order.

Early momentum would be the key as it is a big tournament.

The fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI and the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10 in the UAE across three venues –Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Initially, the tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the franchises have now started training and would be cautious about not breaching the bio-security bubble that has been put in place for the safety of the players due to the pandemic.