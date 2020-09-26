Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday poked fun at CSK skipper MS Dhoni for coming in to bat lower down the order. Sehwag jokingly reckoned that India may get trains before the 39-year old decides to finally bat at No 4. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Will Mohammed Nabi Replace Injured Mitchell Marsh?

"Even then MS Dhoni did not come in to bat. Now, it seems India might get bullet trains before MS Dhoni makes up his mind to bat at No. 4," he said in his Facebook video.

For years, experts have been of the opinion that Dhoni is better off as No 4 also because he will get to play more balls in the middle in T20 cricket. But, Dhoni thought otherwise and walked in to bat lower down the order in CSK's back-to-back losses against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals when the targets were huge.

Sehwag – in his uncanny fashion said that CSK were like a team playing Test cricket in a T20 situation on a green top in Perth and added that he would rather watch a Sooraj Barjatiya film instead.

“There’s no comparison between a metro and a rail but like Delhi Capitals, Metro is young. Delhi blew the whistles out of Chennai’s dad army. In a T20 situation, on a green wicket like Perth, if you play a Test match, then I would rather watch Sooraj Barjatya movie. Chennai’s batting was quite like that,” Virender Sehwag jokingly said in his Facebook video.

Against the Royals, he walked when CSK needed 78 off 26 balls. Eventually, when the game was out of their grasp, Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes in the last over as they fell 15 runs short.

CSK is currently at the fifth spot in the points table after three matches. The Dhoni-led side will look to bounce back to winning ways in their next fixture.