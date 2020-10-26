Star Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen – Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers – was mocked by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday for their low strike-rates against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Dubai. Sehwag mocked the two cricketers in his own unique style as he took to Instagram and shared the video with his fans. Also Read - KXIP Have Been Brilliantly Led by KL Rahul, he Has Grown Into The Captaincy Role: Sunil Gavaskar

On the popular show, ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, Sehwag said that Kohli and De Villiers had git themselves into ‘coma’ in the middle phase of the innings. Kohli scored a steady 50 runs from 43 balls, while De Villiers scored 39 off 36 balls. Adding further, Sehwag said that he also took a ‘power nap’ while they were in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu Delays Match Between RCB vs CSK, Upsets Virat Kohli

It is because of the strike-rate that Sehwag is poking fun at the two cricketers. The RCB star duo are attacking batsmen, but it was due to the slowness of the pitch and the good bowling of the CSK spinners that restricted them.

Despite beating Bangalore by eight wickets, Chennai is the first team to be out of the playoffs race after Rajasthan beat Mumbai in the second match of the doubleheader Sunday. For Chennai, it was young Ruturaj Gaikwad who starred with the bat and took them over the line.

On the other hand, Bangalore with seven wins from 11 matches look good to make the playoffs. They are currently in the No 3 spot in the points table.