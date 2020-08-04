Welcoming Indian Premier League title sponsors Chinese mobile giants VIVO’s move to pull out as sponsors from this edition of the T20 tournament, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) national co-convener Dr. Ashwani Mahajan said that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) should make sure they are not associated with the tournament in the future as well. Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl?

Speaking to India Today, Mahajan said that the BCCI should come clear on this and respect the sentiments of the citizens of the country.

"Yeah, we welcome this decision of IPL for not letting VIVO sponsor the tournament this year. This is something which is not acceptable to the people of the country that VIVO would be sponsoring in the next to next year," Mahajan said.

“IPL should come clear of this issue that the sentiments of the people, sentiments of this country and the resolve of this present regime, the present government is that nothing Chinese would be allowed from now onwards, whether it’s investments or anything else. This is something that is against the mood of the nation.

With three years of VIVO’s contract pending, he welcomed the move and asked the BCCI to not get them on board next year as well if the relations with China does not change.

“We welcome this decision of IPL not to allow VIVO this year but it should not happen even next year if the situation is not going to change the next year or in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, after the IPL GC meet, it was confirmed that the tournament will start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. It also confirmed that all the sponsors have been successfully been retained. Three venues would be used and the matches would start at 7:30 PM IST and there would be 10 double-headers.