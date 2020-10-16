Will Jos Buttler replace Steve Smith as the captain of Rajasthan Royals after a string of poor performances by the side? It seems likely with half the tournament still remaining. The Royals on Friday posted a couple of tweets that triggered speculations that Buttler could take over the leadership mantle from Smith – who has not been at his best as the skipper. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Dinesh Karthik Hands Over Kolkata Knight Riders Captaincy to Eoin Morgan, Fans Hails India Wicketkeeper's Selfless Move

The Royals posted two tweets – one was a picture and the other a video. It is not mentioned anywhere that he will lead the side.

Fans Speculate

So does this mean @josbuttler is going to be the new Captain of #RR now? #IPL2020 — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) October 16, 2020

The Royals are currently languishing at the seventh place in the points table after eight games. They have won three, while they have lost five. With the franchise desperately looking for a change of fortunes, Buttler could be the one the franchise rests their trust with.

In seven matches, Buttler has amassed 168 runs at a strike rate of 154.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as captain of the side and Eoin Morgan would be leading the franchise against defending champions and table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Friday in Abu Dhabi.