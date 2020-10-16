Rajasthan Royals has rubbished all the speculations growing around Jos Buttler being made the captain after a dismal show by the franchise recently. Now, the CEO of the franchise has come out and given a clarification that there is no truth to the speculations once the story started getting picked up by the media. Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 32 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Friday October 16

It was these two particular tweets that sparked the speculations. Also Read - IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain, Eoin Morgan to Take Over

The Royals posted two tweets – one was a picture and the other a video. It is not mentioned anywhere that he will lead the side. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Dinesh Karthik Hands Over Kolkata Knight Riders Captaincy to Eoin Morgan, Fans Hails India Wicketkeeper's Selfless Move

Here is how RR clarified things after the story garnered attention.

It does not. Twitter having a little too much fun today https://t.co/S77lkTgnUx — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) October 16, 2020

The Royals are currently languishing at the seventh place in the points table after eight games. They have won three, while they have lost five. In seven matches, Buttler has amassed 168 runs at a strike rate of 154.

Rajasthan Royals – who lost their way after the win in the first two matches – will look to bounce back and get their campaign in order when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore – who have had a good season thus far. The Royal battle takes place on Saturday at Dubai and it is expected to be a cracker.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as captain of the side and Eoin Morgan would be leading the franchise against defending champions and table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Friday in Abu Dhabi.