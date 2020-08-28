Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reacted on Friday evening after one Chennai Super Kings player and members of the support staff tested positive for coronavirus. While wishing them a speedy recovery, Chopra said that it does serve as a significant reminder of the times we are living in. He also said that the sanctity of the Bio-security bubble cannot be overstated. Also Read - Fox Sports Faces Backlash After Questioning Virat Kohli's Availability For Australia Tour in January | POSTS

"10 members of #CSK (including an India player) found #COVID19 positive. Wish them all a speedy recovery but it does serve as a significant reminder of the times we are living in. The sanctity of the Bio-secure bubble can never be overstated. #IPL (sic)," Aakash Chopra said via a Twitter post.

Following the development, the CSK camp has gone into quarantine till the end of the month – which is bound to setback their preparations – with less than three weeks to go for the tournament.

According to reports, it is believed that a current India fast bowler has contracted the virus. The name has not been revealed as yet.

“Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. So with eight IPL teams, and over 1000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it happened to CSK despite taking all kinds of precautions,” a TOI source said.

Meanwhile, RCB and Rajasthan Royals have completed their seven-day quarantine and have started their practice sessions.

The tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. The fixtures are yet to be disclosed by the BCCI, but that is expected to happen by the end of the week. All the eight franchises have already reached UAE and have self-isolated themselves after undergoing the COVID-19 test.