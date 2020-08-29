After two CSK players – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – tested positive for coronavirus along with 12 support staff members of the franchise on Friday and Saturday, fans are divided over whether the tournament should happen or not. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Religious, Social Programmes Restricted in State Till Sept 30; Weekend Shutdown to be Strictly Implemented
IPL 13 was initially scheduled to take place earlier this year in March but was postponed indefinitely due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and then the lockdown. Now that IPL is scheduled to start from September 19, fans are not happy about it with the players contracting the virus. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shane Watson Reacts on Suresh Raina After CSK Star Leaves For India Due to 'Personal Reasons' | WATCH
Fans took to Twitter and expressed their view on the tournament as to it should happen or not: Also Read - IPL 2020 to Miss Mr IPL! Twitter Reacts After CSK Star Suresh Raina Leaves For India Due to 'Personal Reasons' | POSTS
Meanwhile, BCCI has asked all the franchises to follow the SOP’s put in place for the safety of the players amid the global pandemic.
The fixtures are not yet out and BCCI in all probability will take some more time after this development.