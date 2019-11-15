Defending champions Mumbai Indians have retained its core squad that won them a record fourth IPL title, while releasing 12 players.

The current champions announced the release of 12 players, while retaining 18 including the three traded-ins : Kiwi seamer Trent Boult, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford and local boy Dhawal Kulkarni.

Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata. While, young leg spinner Mayank Markande and batsman Siddhesh Lad were traded out to DC and KKR respectively, Mumbai Indians additionally let go off 6 international and 4 Indian players.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in).

Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph.

While the window has seen some of the big names – R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Trent Boult – being traded, here’s the entire list of the players who were traded.

R Ashwin:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ended their association with R Ashwin, who captained the team during the last two seasons. The franchise traded the Indian off-spinner to Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ajinkya Rahane:

After playing 100 IPL games for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the franchise opted to trade the Indian Test vice-captain to DC on the final day of the transfer window.

Trent Boult:

The New Zealand left-arm pacer was traded to defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by DC. Boult, who was a part of the IPL franchise from the capital, will now play under Rohit Sharma.

Ankit Rajpoot:

The right-arm pacer remains the only uncapped Indian player having scalped a five-wicket haul in the IPL and he was traded to RR from KXIP.

Sherfane Rutherford:

DC traded the West Indian allrounder to MI.

Dhawal Kulkarni:

The right-arm pacer made a return to the MI unit after RR decided to trade him.

Mayank Markande:

Earlier this year, the legspinner was traded to DC by MI and the youngster, even before playing a game for DC, was traded to RR.

Rahul Tewatia:

Rahul Tewatia made a return to RR, a franchise with whom he began his IPL journey in 2014, after DC traded the bowling allrounder.

Krishnappa Gowtham:

RR traded Krishnappa Gowtham, who played 22 matches of the team across the last two IPL seasons, to KXIP.

Jagadeesha Suchith:

The left-arm spinner from Karnataka, who replaced the injured Harshal Patel at Delhi Capitals during the last season will play for KXIP after being traded by DC.

