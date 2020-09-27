Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal – shared two pictures – as he wished his fiancee Dhanashree Verma on her birthday on Instagram on Sunday. The leg-spinner had announced his engagement on August 8 where he took to his social media and wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families. #rokaceremony”. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shahid Afridi Rues Absence of Pakistan Players in IPL, Says Players Like Babar Azam Missing Out on Big Platform

Chahal captioned the photos, "Happy birthday, Love! May this special day of yours be filled with love and blessings. Enjoy and have fun. As I am always saying to you, what makes you happy makes me happy too. I love you."

Ahead of the first game against SRH, Dhanashree shared a video and captioned it as: “Here’s to our first match together At the end of the day it’s a game and anything can happen since they’ve all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best,” she captioned her post on IG.

Chahal would be expected to play a pivotal role in RCB’s campaign in the UAE. It has been seen over the years that Chahal has been Virat Kohli’s go-to bowler, even when he plays for the national side.

RCB – who got off to a winning start in their opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad – lost their next match against Kings XI Punjab where KL Rahul played a blistering 132* off 69 balls.