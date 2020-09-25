Bollywood star Zareen Khan lashed out at former India cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar over his sexist remarks on Virat Kohli on Thursday after RCB lost the match against Kings XI Punjab. It was not a good night for RCB and Kohli personally, who scored one run and dropped two easy catches off his opposite number twice. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rinku Singh For Nikhil Naik Change, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Zareen took to Twitter and referring to Gavaskar’s comment as distasteful, she asked has his wife ever been blamed if he failed in a match. She also said that she does not remember Anushka being praised for his good performances. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Rules Out Suresh Raina's Return in UAE

Gavaskar – reacted on a Kohli video featuring wife Anushka Sharma during the lockdown – where they both engage in a fun moment with each other involving cricket.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar had said that all the bowling Kohli faced during the lockdown was from Anushka Sharma and with a tennis ball.

Some years back, agitated by the posts against her wife, Kohli had said, “Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity.”

After losing the opener in a Super Over, KXIP got their campaign started with a comprehensive win against RCB.