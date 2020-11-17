Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra reckons that should mega auction be held for the next IPL season in 2021, it will be prudent for Chennai Super Kings to release their captain MS Dhoni who has led them to three titles. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Pat Cummins Yet to Take a Call on Playing in Limited-Overs Series

Dhoni, 39, announced his retirement from international cricket in August but will continue playing IPL, at least for one more season. Chopra argues that should CSK choose to retain Dhoni, they will have to shell out a massive amount for that and it means, Dhoni will be with them for at least three years.

"I think CSK should release MS Dhoni going into the mega auction, if there is a mega auction then you will be with that player for three years. But will Dhoni stay with you for three years? I am not saying don't keep Dhoni, he will play the next IPL, but if you keep him as a retained player, you will have to pay Rs 15 crore," Chopra said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Chopra instead advised CSK to use the Right to Match card for Dhoni and use the money they will save to strengthen their pool of players.

“If Dhoni does not stay with you for three years and he plays just the 2021 season, you will get the Rs 15 crore back for the 2022 edition, but how will you find a player worth that Rs 15 crore? That’s the advantage of a mega auction, you can create a big team if you have the money. If you release Dhoni for the mega auction, you can pick him with the right to match card and you can pick the right players by having the desired money in your kitty,” he opined.

The 13th edition of the IPL was the worse in CSK history as for the first time in their history, they failed to make the playoffs. However, they avoided the wooden spoon, finishing just above Rajasthan Royals in what was a closely contested season.