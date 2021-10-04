Dubai: With a six-run win over Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore ensured they sealed the playoffs berth for the second consecutive year on Sunday. Questions were raised on the quality of the side and the captaincy of Kohli, but ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that now no one will do all that.Also Read - IPL 2021: 'Why Did Rishabh Pant Run?' Sunil Gavaskar Points What Everyone Missed in Ravi Ashwin-Eoin Morgan Row

Chopra on his Youtube channel said: "Kohli's army has once again, yes in two consecutive years, reached the playoffs. Now, no one will turn around and say that their selections are not good, no one will say that their captaincy is not good."

Reckoning that with RCB in-form and consistent, Chopra felt that the playoffs could be interesting this time. He added: "The fact is when you do this two consecutive years, that means the 'C' in RCB is for consistent because you are consistently doing well. They needed just the one win, that's exactly what they have done. This team is playing much better than last year, which means the playoff matches can be very interesting."

Kohli rated RCB’s ongoing campaign in IPL 2021 a great one as the team qualify for the play-offs with games to spare for the first time since 2011.

“Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven’t done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly,” said Kohli in the presentation ceremony.

Ranked third in the points table with 16 points from 12 matches, Bangalore’s next match in IPL 2021 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 6 in Abu Dhabi.