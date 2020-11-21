Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra came up with an interesting suggestion for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 mega auction. The MS Dhoni-led squad was a big disappointment in the season gone by as they could not make the playoff for the first time in the history of the tournament. Chopra feels the CSK franchise should release all their players ahead of the mega auction and look to build a team from scratch. Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Pokes Fun at Virender Sehwag, Claims IPL Ratings Were High Because of 'Viru Ki Baithak'

Chopra feels the side would want a few players like Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad in the new set-up and hence they should first release them and then get them by using their Right To Match (RTM) card judiciously and get them back. He also feels the franchise should retain the players wisely looking at their age. Also Read - IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik to Kuldeep Yadav, Players Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Could Release Ahead of Mega Auction

“My suggestion to the Chennai Super Kings would be to completely overhaul their team. In the sense, don’t completely change it, you have to keep Sam Curran, Dhoni has to stay, you want Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad to be with them,” he said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals What RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Told Him After Controversial Staredown Episode

He also feels that if they release a certain player, they should know how much money they have in the purse. So, they can get the player back at the mega auction. Chopra also feels no team will spend 12-15 crore on a CSK player.

“But one thing they have to keep in mind is that, if it is a mega-auction, if they have players on whom they should be spending 15 or 12 crores to retain them. If they leave Deepak Chahar, will he go for 15 crores or if they leave Faf du Plessis, will he be sold very expensive or will Sam Curran will go for 12-15 crores,” he added.