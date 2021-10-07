Dubai: Punjab Kings have not had the best of the season in IPL 2021. Another year, another non-qualification, and the problems continue to remain the same – over-dependency on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. As PBKS gets ready to take on MS Dhoni’s CSK, the Rahul-led side would like to finish a disappointing season with a win.Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra used an iconic dialogue from the Bollywood superhit film, 'Sholay' to highlight Punjab's woes.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: "The cream is at the top where Rahul and Mayank come and do the hitting. Till the time they play it is like Basanti jab tak tumhare paon chalenge tab tak inki saanse chalengi, jab tak Rahul aur Mayank ikhate chalte rahenge tab tak Punjab Kings acha khelti rahegi."

Chopra blatantly said that the PBKS batters failed to shine and that is why they find themselves here.”When one of them gets out, the team becomes half. If both get out, they are totally finished. Whether it is Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram or Deepak Hooda – it has not happened,” he added.

While slamming Australian allrounder Moises Henriques, Chopra reckoned that Shah Rukh Khan has not been used well. “Moises Henriques was played in the last match. He bowled well but when he came to bat, he was defending. He could hit sixes but was not doing so. Shahrukh Khan has been batting well but he has got few opportunities and his batting comes too late for him to make an impact,” he concluded.