After a smooth run at the group stage, Royal Challengers Bangalore's late slump knocked them out of the title race and they could be one side who could incorporate changes ahead of the next season – which is five months away. RCB would like to make a minor rejigging of their squad ahead of the mega auction.

Here are the players who could be released by RCB:

Aaron Finch: The Australian limited-overs skipper was expected to shine at RCB at the top of the order, getting the side of to starts – but he did not live up to his reputation and failed. In 12 matches, he amassed 268 runs. While he could be released by the franchise ahead of the mega auctions, his opening partner, young Devdutt Padikkal could be retained by RCB.

Moeen Ali: The English allrounder did not have much to do in the tournament with Washington Sundar doing a good job. In the few games that he made the cut in the XI, he did not shine as he was expected to. In three matches, he scored 12 runs and picked up a wicket.

Dale Steyn: In the pitches of UAE, Dale Steyn did not get going in the limited opportunities he got. In three games, he picked up a solitary wicket. With the 37-year old not getting any younger, RCB could release the fast bowling superstar ahead of the mega auctions.

Umesh Yadav: The pacer could not find his bearings in UAE as he proved to be too expensive in the two matches he played. He conceded runs at an economy of 11.85. RCB would surely look at releasing the pacer with the franchise having promising Indian seamers in Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

Josh Philippe: Making his IPL debut, a lot was expected from the top-order batsman but he had a season to forget. Philippe could manage 78 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 101.29. He is another player who could be released ahead of the mega auction.