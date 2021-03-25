Chennai Super Kings have added upcoming Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi as a net bowler for IPL 2021. Farooqi, a left-arm pacer made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe earlier this month taking 1/27 from four overs. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of England ODI Series, Set to Miss Entire IPL 2021: Report

The 20-year-old left has left India where he will link up with the CSK squad, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, which is gearing up for the season in Mumbai. Farooqi has played 12 First-Class matches so far in which he has taken 22 wickets including a five-wicket haul.

He has also played six List A games and two T20s as well and taken a combined seven wickets in them. "Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL!" Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted on Wednesday.

Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL ! pic.twitter.com/xwaVB71pfS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 24, 2021

Several top CSK stars are in Mumbai including Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who arrived on Wednesday and will be eager to make an impact for his franchise after missing the last season due to personal reason. In his absence, CSK didn’t fare well and in fact endured their worst ever season in 13 years, just about avoiding the wooden spoon.

For the first time in their history, the three-time IPL winners failed to make the playoffs, finishing seventh in the eight-team competition. Ahead of the 14th season, they have added the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham to their squad in a bid to bounce back.

They will get their campaign underway from April 10, a day after the tournament starts, when they play Delhi Capitals at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on April 9 at Chennai’s Chepauk.

The IPL is returning to India after being held overseas last year due to the coronavirus situation in the country. This time around, all the teams will be playing their matches at neutral venues, negating the home advantage.