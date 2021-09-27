Dubai: After a brilliant show from senior spinner against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag questioned the selectors for not picking the leggie for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chahal was one of the key performers for RCB in Dubai as he picked up three crucial wickets while conceding merely 11 runs in his four overs.Also Read - RCB Look an Immature Group: Michael Vaughan Slams Virat Kohli Despite Win Over MI

Calling Chahal a street-smart bowler, Sehwag told Cricbuzz LIVE that the selectors must provide an explanation for omitting him from the World Cup squad. He added that Chahal is an asset for a T20 team. Sehwag said: "Chahal was bowling well in the past also. I can't fathom why he was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad. The selectors should provide the explanation. It's not like Rahul Chahar bowled extraordinarily in Sri Lanka. The way Chahal is bowling, he will be an asset for any side in T20 cricket.'

Harshal Patel was spectacular and Yuzvendra Chahal showed why he is such a smart cricketer. Graet win for @RCBTweets . Still see India tweaking the final 15 for the World Cup. #RCBvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021

Sehwag also felt that the overs from Glenn Maxwell and Chahal were the turning point of the match against the defending champions.”He knows how to bowl in his format, how to take wickets. The game was set up today by (Glenn) Maxwell and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. They took wickets in the middle orders which led to a turnaround,” said Sehwag.

Chahal has not been picked in India’s T20 WC squad. Rahul Chahal, who is not as experienced as the RCB leggie, was preferred by the selectors for the upcoming tournament.