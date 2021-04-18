Following their third consecutive loss of the season, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out they lost the match against defending champions Mumbai Indians from a winning position on Saturday. Manjrekar slammed the selection of the middle-order. He reckoned SRH was never going to win because they played Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh, and Abdul Samad together in the playing XI. Also Read - RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India

"Sorry to say, but anyone that picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad all together in one playing XI does not deserve to win," Manjrekar tweeted.

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 17, 2021

Chasing 151 to win, SRH was in a strong position at 67 for one inside eight overs. But then they squandered the dominance by losing nine wickets for 60 runs. Hoping that youngsters would change the fortunes of the side after losing their first two matches, SRH made four changes to their XI against MI.

It would now be a tough road ahead for SRH – who are languishing at the last position in the points table.

Earlier in the day, SRH bowlers did a commendable job to restrict MI to 150 in 20 overs. At that point, it looked like it was a score they would fancy chasing down.

“These are very much chaseable targets, if you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle,” Warner said at the presentation.

But things changed, thanks to some good bowling by Mumbai Indian in the middle-overs. Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult were the top bowlers for MI as they picked three wickets apiece.

With the win, defending champions Mumbai Indians go top of the points table.