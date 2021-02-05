A whopping 1097 players will potentially go under the hammer in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 mini-auction. It is a staggering number considering it is the mini-auction and franchises will merely look to fill gaps. Out of the 1097 cricketer, 207 are capped players while 863 are uncapped and 27 are from Associate nations. Sreesanth – who is making a comeback to cricket – is placed in the capped players category. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Looking Helplessly at The Ball During IND-ENG 1st Test in Chennai Triggers Meme Fest

“The IPL Player Registration closed on 4th February 2021 with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February. The auction will begin from 3 pm onwards,” a BCCI release stated. Also Read - Harsh Goenka Makes Goof up While Congratulating Joe Root Century, Gets Trolled For Using Jos Buttler's Image

“The player’s list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 Associate players. The detailed list is: capped Indian (21 players), capped International (186 players), Associate (27 players), Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players), Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players), Uncapped Indians (743 players) and Uncapped International (68 players),” the release added. Also Read - Joe Root Slams 20th Test Century, Becomes 9th Player to do in 100th Test