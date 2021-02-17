Amid massive speculation, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the availability of Australian and English players for the entire IPL season. In a mail to the franchises as per Cricbuzz, the information has been passed. Also Read - India Squad For Last Two Tests vs England Announced: Umesh Yadav to Replace Shardul Thakur Subject to Fitness Clearance

There was massive speculation over the availability of Australian players due to the last phase of the domestic Sheffield Shield tournament. The Australian domestic tournament is scheduled to start on April 3 and the final will take place on April 15. With reports suggesting IPL will start on April 11 and with the COVID protocols in place – there was cloud hovering over the participation of the Aussie stars. Especially, Steve Smith would be up for auction which takes place tomorrow.

"The last round of Sheffield Shield, Australia's domestic first-class cricket competition is scheduled on 3rd April 2021. The final of the Sheffield Shield will be held from 15th-19th April 2021," excerpts of the BCCI mail.

As for England, they are scheduled to host New Zealand at home and hence there were doubts over their availability for the entire season, Now it seems franchises will be happy that their big stars would be present for them.

“In the event of ECB Selectors wishing to select a player for the 1st Test v New Zealand whose franchise has made it through to the knock-out stages of the Tournament, but who is not featuring in the starting XI, the relevant franchise is requested to release such player early so that they can participate in the Test Match,” the BCCI advised the teams.

It is learnt from the same report that only Bangladeshi players will not be available for the entire season as they play an international series against Sri Lanka.