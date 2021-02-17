IPL 2021 Auction Purse Remaining: Last month, the eight teams announced the list of players they have retained and released. While it was expected that the franchises will try to keep their core intact, some still managed to spring surprises. Take for example Rajasthan Royals who released superstar Steve Smith while Royal Challengers Bangalore let go of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali among others. The list made it clear that some teams aren’t happy with their current composition and despite this one being a mini-auction, will not shy away from rejigging the squad. Also Read - Watch IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch The Mini Auction And How to Stream Online

However, not everyone is looking for wholesale changes which is expected considering the next auction will be a mega affair whenever it is held. Take for example Sunrisers Hyderabad who can add three players while RCB have as many as 13 vacant positions to fill.

Teams No of Players No of Overseas Players Amount* spent (Rs.) Purse* available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 7 62.1 22.9 7 1 DC 19 6 72.09 12.9 6 2 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 17 5 50.15 34.85 8 3 RCB 12 4 49.1 35.9 13 4 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total 139 42 483.39 196.6 61 22

*Amount/Purse is in crore

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and they are also looking to fill seven spots. For them, a big hole has been left with Lasith Malinga announcing he’s retiring from club cricket and thus bringing end to an era. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had a season to forget in 2020 as they nearly avoided the wooden spoon as for the first time in their history, failed to make it to the playoffs. Like their fierce rivals MI, they can also buy seven players but have a bigger purse.

In a positive development ahead of the season, international cricket has made a successful return to India after almost a year’s absence due to the coronavirus outbreak in March in 2020. Fans have also been welcomed back raising hopes that the upcoming IPL will necessarily not have to be played behind closed doors.