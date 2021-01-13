IPL 2021 Auction Date

Amid the pandemic, the Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE was a huge hit and the same would be expected when the 14th edition of the cash-rich tournament takes place. While it is still not confirmed whether the tournament would be played in India or elsewhere, there is confirmation about the auction which is scheduled to take place soon. Also Read - IND VS AUS 4th Test: India's Predicted Playing XI, Washington Sundar Could Debut at Brisbane; Injured Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out

For starters, if the T20 extravaganza has to take place in its original home – then eight venues would be required. With there being a lot of uncertainty over the COVID-19 situation, there is no clarity about the safety of hosting the games in eight different cities. Also Read - Steve Smith Reacts to 'CHEAT' Accusations of Scuffing Rishabh Pant's Batting Guard During 3rd Test at SCG: 'Shocked' Australian Batsman Responds to Controversy After Video Goes Viral

All that said and done, the franchises will be back at the blackboard trying to figure out permutations and combinations ahead of the mini-auctions. Also Read - SHF vs NEW Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Football Match at Bramall Lane 11:30 PM IST January 12 Tuesday

Initially, the BCCI planned for a mega auction; however, its Annual General Meeting stated that the two extra teams would arrive ahead of IPL 2022. The IPL will also increase the auction purse by INR 3 crores.

IPL 2021 Auction: All You Need to Know About

Is IPL 2021 Auction actually happening

Yes, there will be an auction. It will not be the mega-auction – but the mini-auction.

When will IPL 2021 auction Take place?

The mini-auction for IPL 2021 is tentatively expected to take place in February. No confirmation regarding the date has been made official.

Will IPL 14 have 14 franchises feature?



Initially, there were reports suggesting that 10 franchises will take part. But now, it is believed that in the 15th season, there will be two new franchises. This decision was apparently taken due to the lack of time.

Is IPL 2021 Schedule Out?

No, the schedule for the 14th season of the IPL is not yet out.

What will be the timings for IPL 2021?

It is not known what time will the matches start. In UAE, the matches started 30 minutes ahead of the IPL timings in India. With it not being known where the cash-rich tournament takes place – one does not know the timings.

Team-Wise Players Release/ Retain Ahead of IPL 2021

SunRisers Hyderabad:

Release: Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.

Retain: David Warner, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Release: Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav.

Retain: Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, AB De Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Release: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Sandeep Warrier.

Retain: Varun Chakravarthy, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine.

Kings XI Punjab:

Release: Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Retain: KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami.

Mumbai Indians:

Release: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Retain: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals:

Release: Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye.

Retain: Ben Stokes, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals:

Release: Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma.

Retain: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis

Chennai Super Kings:

Release: KM Asif, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay

Retain: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis