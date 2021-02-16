The Indian Premier League is expected to be held in April this year and before that, a total of 292 cricketers will go under the hammer as the eight franchises will aim to shore up their respective squads ahead of the season. Recently, BCCI had announced the list of players who have made the cut for what will be a mini auction competing for 61 slots. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming Will Not be Present, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Initially, 1114 players had registered for the auction before the list was pruned after the teams submitted their shortlist with the governing council. The players have been divided into five slots ranging from the high base price of Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 lakh (uncapped players).

Among the highest base price which has a total of 10 players, only two are Indians – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav. 12 players are available in Rs 1.5 crore, 11 in Rs 1 crore, 15 in 75 lakh while 65 are in 50 lakh base price category.

When is IPL 2021 Auction Date?

The IPL 2021 auction this year will be held on February 18, 2021 in Chennai. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs at the event which will get underway from 3:00 pm IST.

Where will IPL 2021 be held?

While there hasn’t been any official word on the venue, in all likeliness, it will be held in India but it’s possible that the number of venues may be limited keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. With international cricket resuming in the country almost after a year and Chennai successfully welcoming back fans into the stadium, the chances of the season been held in the country have become stronger.

When happened in IPL 2020?

Well, for starters, the season was delayed by nearly six months, It was to start from March 29, 2020 but due to the coroanvirus outbreak, it was first postponed indefinitely before being finally held in the UAE from September 19, 2020. It was held across three venues in front of empty stands. The cricketers and other match officials were all required to stay in a bio-secure bubble. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals contested the final with Rohit Sharma’s men becoming champions for the record-extending fifth time.