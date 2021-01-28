The owners of the eight franchises set to participate at the upcoming IPL 2021 auction next month won’t have to undergo mandatory quarantine after entering Chennai but must produce to negative COVID-19 tests. The IPL on Wednesday announced that the mini auction will be held on February 18. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Undergo Stenting Procedure Today

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI has sent an email to the franchise owners informing that they have to undergo an RT-PCR test 72 hours before the auction starts and then a second once they arrive at the venue – Grand Chola in Chennai. “Please note that the team members attending the player auction in Chennai will need to do a RT-PCR test 72 hours before the auction date and submit the negative report,” BCCI CEO Hemang Amin wrote in the email. Also Read - India vs England: What is The Difference Between Virat Kohli And Ajinkya Rahane as a Leader? Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Explains

“Further, there will a test done in Chennai at the venue for the members attending the auction, details of which will be shared in due course,” he added. Also Read - Vijay Shankar Marries Vaishali Visweswaran, SunRisers Hyderabad Wish India All-Rounder

The BCCI has also imposed a limitation on the number of members from a particular franchise that can attend the IPL auction, asking the teams to submit in advance the names of those who will be present. “Kindly confirm the names of your team members who will be present at the auction – maximum of 13 members of which 8 will be at the auction table and 5 will be seated in the gallery, to Anaisha (IPL official) by 5th February 2021,” the email read.

Meanwhile, the player registration for the IPL auction is underway and the trading window will close on February 11 at 5:00 PM IST. It will reopen after the end of the auction.

In all likeliness the IPL 2021 will be held in the country. Last season, it had to be shifted outside due to the coronavirus situation in India with UAE playing host.

Mumbai Indians defeated first-time finalist Delhi Capitals to win a record-extending fifth title.