Mumbai: It's time to shift our focus back to T20 cricket as the build-up to the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has started. On Thursday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – released a list of 292 cricketers who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 Player Auction, which will be held in Chennai on February 18. As many as 164 Indian players and 125 overseas (Total= 292) cricketers will take part in the IPL 2021 player auction. Moreover, three players from Associate Nations have been included in the players' list. Originally, a total of 1114 players had initially registered for the auction with the final list being prepared on the basis of shortlisted cricketers submitted by the eight franchises.

Harbhajan Singh and Kedhar Jadhav are the only two Indian players who have chosen the highest slab of INR 2 Crore as their base price. They are accompanied by Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith (Australia), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood (England) in the same bracket.

Twelve players have opted for the INR 1.5 crore bracket, the second-highest available. There are no Indian cricketers in that slot. The names include Alex Hales, Alex Carey, Dawid Malan, Morne Morkel, Gregory Lewis, David Willey, Tom Curran, Shaun Marsh, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are amongst the 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Only three players from the Associate nations have made the cut in this final list. They are Ali Khan (USA), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) and Karthik Meiyappan (UAE).

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar who turned up for Mumbai’s T20 team recently, also makes the shortlist.

The IPL player auction will begin at 3 pm on February 18.