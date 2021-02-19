The IPL 2021 Auction turned out to be a wild ride. The intense bidding war for South Africa allrounder Chris Morris ended up setting a new record. Glenn Maxwell, who failed to hit a single six last season, continued to be a big draw after being sold for another jaw-dropping amount. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who has played six Tests, 2 ODIs and 4 ODIs, was bought for eyepopping Rs 15 crore. Cheteshwar Pujara found a team after seven years. And more. Also Read - IPL Auction: Why Mumbai Indians Bought Arjun Tendulkar? Head Coach Explains

But amidst the windfall for some, there were others who failed to attract any interest despite their reputations. The likes of Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill went unsold. Why? Could be various reasons ranging from recent form, availability, past performances and fund availability. But the most obvious seems to be the fact that this was a mini auction and the teams (most of them) were mostly focused on plugging gaps rather than making wholesale changes.

Here's a full list of players who went unsold:-

Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Jason Roy (Base price INR 2 crore)

Evin Lewis (Base price INR 1 crore)

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1 crore)

Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 1 crore)

Glenn Phillips (Base price 50 lac)

Alex Carey (Base price 1.50 crore)

Kusal Perera (Base price INR 50 lac)

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 1 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Rahul Sharma (base price INR 50 lac)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 50 lac)

Qais Ahmad (Base price 50 lac)

Himanshu Rana (Base price INR 20 lac)

Gahlaut Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Atit Sheth (Base price INR 20 lac)

Himmat Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Vishnu Solanki (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lac)

Vivek Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Avi Barot (Base price INR 20 lac)

Kedar Devdhar (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ankit Rajpoot (Base price INR 30 lac)

Mujtaba Yousuf (Base price INR 20 lac)

Kuldeep Sen (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lac)

Karanveer Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Sandeep Lamichhane (Base price INR 40 lac)

Sudhesan Midhun (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tejas Baroka (Base price INR 20 lac)

Rovman Powell (Base price INR 50 lac)

Shaun Marsh (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Corey Anderson (Base price INR 75 lac)

Devon Conway (Base price INR 50 lac)

Darren Bravo (Base price INR 75 lac)

Rassie van der Dussen (Base price INR 50 lac)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 50 lac)

Gurkeerat Singh (Base price INR 50 lac)

Marnus Labuschagne (Base price INR 1 crore)

Varun Aaron (Base price INR 50 lac)

Oshane Thomas (Base price INR 50 lac)

Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lac)

Billy Stanlake (Base price INR 1 crore)

Mitchell McClenaghan (Base price INR 50 lac)

Jason Behrendorff (Base price INR 1 crore)

Naveen Ul Haq (Base price INR 50 lac)

Karan Sharma (Base price INR 20 lac)

KL Shrijith (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ben Dwarshuis (Base price INR 30 lac)

G Periyasamy (Base price INR 30 lac)

Thisara Perera (Base price INR 50 lac)

Ben McDermott (Base price INR 50 lac)

Matthew Wade (Base price INR 1 crore)

Sean Abbott (Base price INR 50 lac)

Siddhesh Lad (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tajinder Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Prerak Mankad (Base price INR 20 lac)

Josh Inglis (Base price INR 20 lac)

Simarjeet Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Scott Kuggeleijn (Base price INR 50 lac)

Wayne Parnell (Base price INR 50 lac)

Reece Topley (Base price INR 50 lac)

Chris Green (Base price INR 30 lac)

Isuru Udana (Base price INR 50 lac)

George Linde (Base price INR 50 lac)

Chaitanya Bishnoi (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ajay Dev Goud (Base price INR 20 lac)

Jack Wildermuth (Base price INR 50 lac)

Harsh Tyagi (Base price INR 20 lac)

Gerald Coetzee (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tim David (Base price INR 20 lac)

Pratyush Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)