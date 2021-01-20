Delhi Capitals must have been happy with their performance in IPL 2020 where they ended up being the finalist for the first time in their history. Under Shreyas Iyer, they were quite consistent before tapering off in the latter half of the season but finished second to make the playoffs. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates List of Released/ Retained Players: Rajasthan Royals Release Steve Smith

In the Qualifier 1, they were beaten by eventual champions Mumbai Indians but they bounced back to make the summit clash after getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. However, the goal must have been to win the trophy which eluded them and the upcoming season will be hopeful they cross the final hurdle come IPL 2021.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was their leading run-getter with 618 runs at an average of 44.14 in 17 innings. He also became the first player in the tournament history to hit back-to-back centuries. In the bowling department, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was their star with 30 wickets – the most by any bowler during the season as he took the purple cap.

DC have made the final once and twice they have made the playoffs and twice semifinals.

DC Original Squad for IPL 2020

Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

DC Players Retained

DC Players Released

