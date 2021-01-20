Kolkata Knight Riders: Full List of Players Released And Retained

Kolkata Knight Riders – who missed out on the playouts – would be looking to put together a better outfit. The franchise had a dramatic change of captaincy mid-season – which did not change the fortunes. Would be interesting to see the big names that could be released from the franchisee ahead of the auction. Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Shubman Gill look to be certainties who would be retained.

It would also be interesting to see if KKR retains former skipper Dinesh Karthik after a woeful season. The two-time champions were way too inconsistent throughout the campaign.

KKR IPL 2020 Squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik