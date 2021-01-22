Kolkata Knight Riders made some smart choice to retain their core team ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League Auction. The two-time IPL champions failed to qualify for the Play-offs last season after inconsistent performances in the UAE. Also Read - IPL Mini Auction: Why Chennai Super Kings 'Are in Big Trouble'

Kolkata appointed Eoin Morgan as their captain mid-season last year but the NRR snatched their play-offs spot. The KKR management decided to back Morgan for one more season as captain as they retain some of the T20 specialists like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik.

KKR have a well-balanced team but they need some domestic talents to fill in the gaps around the overseas stalwarts.

Here are the three players KKR should target in the upcoming IPL 2021 auction

1. Krishnappa Gowtham: The all-rounder failed to live up to the expectations last year for Kings XI Punjab after they traded him from Rajasthan Royals, as a result, he has been released by the franchise. KKR need an Indian player who can act as a sixth bowler and has the abilities to chip in with some valuable contribution with the bat and Krishnappa Gowtham is one such player who is capable of doing it.

2. Shivam Dube: The medium pace allrounder was once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket but his performances in the last season have raised several questions. After investing big money on him for two years, RCB finally decided to release him and it might be a chance for KKR to grab the opportunity to sign him. Dube will bring the variety to the KKR side with a depth in batting which can release some pressure off Morgan and Russel’s shoulders.

3. Mujeeb Ur Rahman: With doubts over Sunil Narine’s bowling action, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman could be a smart choice for KKR for an Eden Garden wicket. The Afghan spinner impressed many in his initial seasons of IPL but struggled to maintain the consistency in the past couple of editions. He can form a formidable partnership with Indian spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.