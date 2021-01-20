Live Updates

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Kolkata to Release Tom Banton? English top-order batsman Tom Banton came into the side on the back of breathtaking performances in the Vitality Blast. He did not get a lot of opportunities last season and could not make the most of what he got and hence could be released.

  • 3:49 PM IST

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Will Maxwell be Released? Given his form for the franchise in the season gone by, the Punjab side could offload the Australian international cricketer. He scored 108 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 101.88. But again, for Australia, in the series against India – he was in top form. Given the fact that he is a match-winner, it will not be an easy call for the management.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    CSK’s SMALL PURSE | The Kings started the day with a small purse but by releasing Kedar, Vijay, and Chawla – they now have a purse of 22.7 crores in their pocket. They could be eyeing two big names at the auction next month and that is why they are preparing for that.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    CSK Release Chawla, Kedar, Vijay | According to Cricinfo, It is believed that CSK has released Kedar Jadhav, Murli Vijay, and Piyush Chawla. This was on the cards after a poor last season where they finished at the bottom of the points table.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    CSK Retain Raina:

    Amid much speculation, Chennai Super Kings veteran star Suresh Raina has been retained by the side. There were speculations that Raina could be dropped after he decided to pull out of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’. According to Cricinfo, Piyush Chawla, Kadar Jadhav have also been retained.

IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates

With time running out, teams have hours to take a position on – who they would like to continue with and who do they opt to let off – ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction in February. After a successful tournament in UAE, most sides would look to keep the core intact, while they look to fill up gaps and loopholes. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Players Retention And Release List: When And Where to Watch Online And on TV

For example, a team like Mumbai Indians would look to retain many players as most of them have contributed last season helping them successfully defend their title. Also Read - Highlights India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Gabba, Brisbane Today's Match Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill Help IND Register Historic Series Win; Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What time will IPL 2021 players retention list be made public?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced from 6:00 PM IST. Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Trolls Michael Clarke After India Beat Australia at Gabba to Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Tweet Goes Viral

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 players retention list ?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced on Star Sports.

CSK Retain Raina:

Amid much speculation, Chennai Super Kings veteran star Suresh Raina has been retained by the side. There were speculations that Raina could be dropped after he decided to pull out of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’.

ALSO CHECK 