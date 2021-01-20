









Load More

IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates

With time running out, teams have hours to take a position on – who they would like to continue with and who do they opt to let off – ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction in February. After a successful tournament in UAE, most sides would look to keep the core intact, while they look to fill up gaps and loopholes. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Players Retention And Release List: When And Where to Watch Online And on TV

For example, a team like Mumbai Indians would look to retain many players as most of them have contributed last season helping them successfully defend their title. Also Read - Highlights India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Gabba, Brisbane Today's Match Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill Help IND Register Historic Series Win; Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What time will IPL 2021 players retention list be made public?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced from 6:00 PM IST. Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Trolls Michael Clarke After India Beat Australia at Gabba to Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Tweet Goes Viral

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 players retention list ?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced on Star Sports.

CSK Retain Raina:

Amid much speculation, Chennai Super Kings veteran star Suresh Raina has been retained by the side. There were speculations that Raina could be dropped after he decided to pull out of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’.

ALSO CHECK