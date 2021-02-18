Live Updates

  • 6:27 PM IST

    This will now be the accelerated round. Each team can submit 8-10 names they are still interested in. This will be a break of 45 minutes. The auction resumes at 7:15 pm IST

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Time for Tea-Break

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Australia left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff is UNSOLD. Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq is UNSOLD as well.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    Former Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Mitchell McLenaghan invites no bids.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Fast bowlers Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh) and Billy Stanlake (Rs 1 crore) have been UNSOLD.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    Oshane Thomas. BP: Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Varun Aaron BP: Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Final set before break

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Australia batting allrounder Moises Henriques enters the fray. RCB place the first bid at his base price of Rs 1 crore. Punjab raise it to Rs 2.2 crore. It’s neck and neck. Current bid with Punjab for Rs 3.8 crore. And RCB have raised the paddle to make it Rs 4 crore. SOLD TO PUNJAB FOR RS 4.2 CRORE

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Australia rising star Marnus Labuschagne. NO BIDS for the top-order batsman.

IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates:

Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2021 Auction set to be held today in Chennai. Even though this year's version will not be a mega event, still a whopping 1114 players from India and across the globe had registered themselves for the auction. The list was given to the eight franchises by the BCCI and it was pruned to 292 but with Mark Wood pulling out on Wednesday, it's been further reduced to 291 cricketers now.

IPL 2021 Auction Top Players

Several megastars including Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Harbhajan Singh among others will watch with keen intent as their fate gets sealed today. Few names could spark bidding war among the teams which are aiming to plug gaps in their setup rather than going for wholesale change. Sunrisers Hyderabad with three vacancies have the lowest number of vacant spots to fill while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most slots – 13- to buy players for. Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.2 crore to spend while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 10.75 crore each to splurge at the auction.

Note: Amount is in crore

FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal  money spent (Rs.)Salary cap available (Rs.)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK18762.122.971
DC19672.0912.962
KXIP16331.853.295
KKR17674.2510.7582
MI18469.6515.3574
RR17550.1534.8583
RCB12449.135.9134
SRH22774.2510.7531
Total13942483.39196.66122

