Live Updates

  • 5:20 PM IST

    Vivek Singh – UNSOLD

  • 5:19 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings have bought Krishnappa Gowtham for a cool Rs 9.25 crore making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL auction history.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    K Gowtham is turning out to be quite a popular option with the franchises. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are locked in a three-way battle for the allrounder. The current bid is Rs 9.25 crore

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Krishnappa Gowtham is up next

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Ayush Badoni and Venkatesh Iyer unsold

  • 5:13 PM IST

    Shahrukh Khan (Base Price of Rs 20 lakh) has been bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals have raised the bid to Rs 3.6 crore. Some interest here. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is smiles. Wonder why! (“;)”)

  • 5:09 PM IST

    The tussle is between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The current bid is Rs 2 crore

  • 5:08 PM IST

    Shahrukh Khan – Bowling allrounder -available now

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh) – Delhi Capitals have bid at his BP and they have sealed the deal.

Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2021 Auction set to be held today in Chennai. Even though this year’s version will not be a mega event, still a whopping 1114 players from India and across the globe had registered themselves for the auction. The list was given to the eight franchises by the BCCI and it was pruned to 292 but with Mark Wood pulling out on Wednesday, it’s been further reduced to 291 cricketers now. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction SRH Final List: Players Purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

IPL 2021 Auction Top Players

Several megastars including Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Harbhajan Singh among others will watch with keen intent as their fate gets sealed today. Few names could spark bidding war among the teams which are aiming to plug gaps in their setup rather than going for wholesale change. Sunrisers Hyderabad with three vacancies have the lowest number of vacant spots to fill while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most slots – 13- to buy players for. Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.2 crore to spend while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 10.75 crore each to splurge at the auction. Also Read - Glenn Maxwell REACTS After RCB Buy Him For Whopping Rs 14.25 Cr at IPL Auction

Note: Amount is in crore Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Players Bought by Shreyas Iyer-Led DC, Full Squad

FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal  money spent (Rs.)Salary cap available (Rs.)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK18762.122.971
DC19672.0912.962
KXIP16331.853.295
KKR17674.2510.7582
MI18469.6515.3574
RR17550.1534.8583
RCB12449.135.9134
SRH22774.2510.7531
Total13942483.39196.66122

