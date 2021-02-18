

















IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates:

Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2021 Auction set to be held today in Chennai. Even though this year’s version will not be a mega event, still a whopping 1114 players from India and across the globe had registered themselves for the auction. The list was given to the eight franchises by the BCCI and it was pruned to 292 but with Mark Wood pulling out on Wednesday, it’s been further reduced to 291 cricketers now. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: VIVO Returns as Title Sponsor, Confirms Brijesh Patel

IPL 2021 Auction Top Players

Several megastars including Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Harbhajan Singh among others will watch with keen intent as their fate gets sealed today. Few names could spark bidding war among the teams which are aiming to plug gaps in their setup rather than going for wholesale change. Sunrisers Hyderabad with three vacancies have the lowest number of vacant spots to fill while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most slots – 13- to buy players for. Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.2 crore to spend while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 10.75 crore each to splurge at the auction. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell Sold For Rs 14.25 cr to Royal Challengers Bangalore After Bidding War Between CSK, RCB And KKR

Note: Amount is in crore Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction RR Final List Live: Players Bought by Rajasthan Royals And Full Squad

Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 7 62.1 22.9 7 1 DC 19 6 72.09 12.9 6 2 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 17 5 50.15 34.85 8 3 RCB 12 4 49.1 35.9 13 4 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total 139 42 483.39 196.6 61 22

