Mumbai Indians: Full List of Players Released And Retained

The defending champions would be having migraines now as the deadline for release and retaining players ends in hours from now. Most of their players have been in good form and have contributed to the success of the franchisee and hence dropping someone would be difficult. This is a good problem to have ahead of the auctions, that are due next month. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates List of Released/ Retained Players: Kolkata Could Release Tom Banton

MI Squad: Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Players Retention And Release List: When And Where to Watch Online And on TV

The defending champions would in all probability not let go of their key players at the mini-auction, instead, they might look at releasing the overseas fast bowlers except Trent Boult and if Lasith Malinga is fit and ready to come, he comes straight back in. Also Read - Highlights India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Gabba, Brisbane Today's Match Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill Help IND Register Historic Series Win; Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

They would be a strong side this season as well and it is only because of the strong core they have.

*To be announced today