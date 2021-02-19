Royal Challengers Bangalore have shored up their squad for the upcoming season by spending XXX amount and filling all their slots. Ahead of the auction, in January, they released a total of 10 players including Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Mann. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Full List: All Players Who Went Unsold

How they fared in IPL 2020? Also Read - IPL Auction: Why Mumbai Indians Bought Arjun Tendulkar? Head Coach Explains

RCB did decently well in the UAE as they won seven and lost as many matches to finish at the fourth spot in the league stage. They faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator but lost by six wickets. Devdutt Padikkal was their top run-getter with 473 runs from 15 innings while legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the most wickets for them with 21 scalps to his name. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: His Father Was a Tempo Driver, Today Chetan Sakariya Has a Contract Worth Rs 1.2 Crore

What they did at the auction?

With 13 slots, they had the most number vacant positions among the eight franchises to fill. They bought a total of 10 players during the auction.

Here’s who they spent their cash.

Purse Remaining: Rs 35.9 crore

Money Spent: Rs 35.55 crore

Players Bought: Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Srikar Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh), Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore)

Players Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Updated Full Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Srikar Bharat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar