Royal Challengers Bangalore have shored up their squad for the upcoming season by spending XXX amount and filling all their slots. Ahead of the auction, in January, they released a total of 10 players including Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Mann. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 MI Full List of Players: Mumbai Indians Squad Updates

How they fared in IPL 2020? Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction RR Final List Live: Players Bought by Rajasthan Royals And Full Squad

RCB did decently well in the UAE as they won seven and lost as many matches to finish at the fourth spot in the league stage. They faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator but lost by six wickets. Devdutt Padikkal was their top run-getter with 473 runs from 15 innings while legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the most wickets for them with 21 scalps to his name. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Players Bought by KKR at IPL Auction

What they did at the auction?

With 13 slots, they had the most number vacant positions among the eight franchises to fill. Here’s who they spent their cash. They spent TBU on batsmen, TBU on allrounders and TBU on bowlers.

Purse Remaining: Rs 35.9 crore

Money Spent: TBU crore

Players Bought: Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore)

Players Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Updated Full Squad: To be Updated