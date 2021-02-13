Former India opener-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who has a strong opinion on most issues, reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore could be interested in getting Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell at the upcoming IPL auction. Also Read - Valentine Day Gift: Twitter Fans Thank Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika After Hitman Slams Century in 2nd Test in Chennai

“There are teams who will be looking at someone like Maxwell. Surely, RCB will be looking at him. That is my personal opinion. Anything can happen at the auctions. But I feel Maxwell will go to RCB,” Gambhir siad on Star Sports during the tea-break show. Also Read - Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli Hilariously For His Reaction After Registering Duck During 2nd Test in Chennai | SEE POST

Gambhir feels after Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and AB De Villiers, they would want Maxwell and the Aussie could be the X-factor. Also Read - Opening an Innings With Virat Kohli is my Dream: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Virat Kohli will definitely be looking to open the batting, because that is where he has been most successful. Padikkal has done very, very well for them in the previous season. Then they have got AB, and then they can have someone like Maxwell – the X factor,” he explained.

Gambhir said that franchises like Kings XI Punjab and RCB will be looking to get players to strike the right balance.

“There will be a couple of teams who will be eager to go into the auctions and buy the players they want. There is Kings XI Punjab, there is RCB, who will be looking to get some players to get their balance right. These sides will be very, very active in the auctions,” he added.

Maxwell was released by Kings XI Punjab and has a base price of Rs 2 cr.

The IPL mini-auction takes place after the completion of the second Test at Chennai against England.

Meanwhile, India opted to bat first after Kohli won the toss but India did not get off to a good start as they lost young Shubman Gill for a duck in the second over. Kohli could not score as well.

At the time of filing the copy, Rohit was on 149 and Ajinkya Rahane was on 57 with India well-placed at 227 for three.