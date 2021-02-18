Sunrisers Hyderabad kept a majority of their squad intact, keeping faith in their current set of players. They did release the likes of Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra (replaced injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar last season). The David Warner-led outfit won their only title IPL trophy in 2016 when they defeated the favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash. They will hope to add another trophy to their cabinet this time around. Also Read - Glenn Maxwell REACTS After RCB Buy Him For Whopping Rs 14.25 Cr at IPL Auction

How SRH fared in IPL 2020? Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell And Jhye Richardson Hit The Pay Dirt

They won seven matches and lost as many to finish at the third spot with 14 points – the same as that of RCB but were a rung ahead on account of a superior net run-rate. They met RCB in the Eliminator and got the better of Virat Kohli’s men by six wickets to make it to the second qualifier where they were bested by Delhi Capitals. Captain Warner was their leading run-scorer with 548 runs in 16 innings while legspinner Rashid Khan with 20 wickets led the bowling charts for them. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Players Bought by Shreyas Iyer-Led DC, Full Squad

How much SRH spent at the auction?

SRH came into the auction with just three available slots with just one for an overseas player.

Here’s who they spent their cash on.

Salary Cap: Rs 10.75 crore

SRH Money Spent: TBA crore

SRH Players Bought:

SRH Players Retained: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad

Updated Full Squad: