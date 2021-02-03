Cricket Australia will allow its players to take part in the upcoming IPL 2021 but will grant No Objection Certificates on case-by-case basis. On Tuesday, CA had indefinitely postponed its tour of South Africa where Australia were expected to play in a three-match Test series next month citing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Cricket Australia Offered to Host South Africa Before Calling Off Tour

While the venue and fixtures for the latest season of IPL are yet to be confirmed, in all likeliness, it will be held in India with BCCI keen on a getting the event underway from the second week of April. There are reports that the matches will be held within strict bio-security protocols and in limited venues.

Last season, which was held entirely in the UAE in a bio-secured environment, 19 Australian cricketers took part in the event. Nine of them have been released by their respective franchises ahead of the mini auction scheduled for February 18 and players including the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch Steve Smith are among those who will be up for grabs.

“We have, obviously, got precedent on that from the IPL last year. We have got, obviously, the IPL, if you like, (has) proven its bio-security protocols,” CA interim CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. “As and when applications are made, we will consider each of those case-by-case, on their merits.”

The players’ agents have though claimed that there won’t be any issue regarding the NOCs unless there are injury concerns since IPL 14 will be held during CA’s official break.

Meanwhile, CA’s decision to call off SA tour has drawn strong response from Cricket South Africa. “This was set to be the longest tour in a bio-secure environment (BSE), comprising a three-match Test series that was scheduled to begin with Australia’s arrival later in the month. So to be informed about the CA decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating,” Graeme Smith, CSA director of cricket, said in a media release.

The development means New Zealand are into the ICC World Test Championship final with three teams – India, England and Australia – still in the running for the remaining spot.