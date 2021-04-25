After a humiliating six-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan blamed the batting for the defeat. Admitting that there was a lack of intent, Morgan reckoned the batting let KKR down in the important tie. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Drop to Eighth Spot; Shikhar Dhawan Holds Orange, Harshal Patel Dons Purple Cap

"The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Didn't put the bowlers under enough pressure. RR adapted to the pitch much better. We were probably 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game," he said at the presentation.

Morgan also blamed the Wankhede strip as he felt it was not good enough and hence every time KKR tried to take on the attack a wicket fell.

“The wicket today wasn’t as good as it has been here at the Wankhede and that was a challenge in itself. Every time we tried taking an attacking option, we lost a wicket,” he added.

“Left us a lot to do at the back end, which we didn’t obviously do. Clearer the mind, the easier it is (to play with intent). We want guys to play free-flowing cricket. It wasn’t there today unfortunately,” he concluded.

However, Royals bounced back in the season with a sensational win over KKR to get their campaign back on track in the Indian Premier League. RR’s million-dollar man Chris Morris and skipper Sanju Samson took responsibilities on their shoulder to guide their team to an important win.

Rajasthan Royals moved to the sixth spot on the points table with four points in five matches at -0.681 NRR. While Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped to the bottom of the points table with just 2 points in five matches at a poor NRR of -0.675.