The BCCI, on Tuesday, were left with no other choice but to cancel the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) with more Covid positive cases emerging out of the bio-secure bubble. The latest to fall prey to the virus were Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals.

Given the current situation, the only option left with BCCI was to consider hosting the remainder of the IPL 2021 at a later stage after ruling out any possibility to finish the tournament later in the month. With only 29 games completed out of 60, BCCI is mulling over the possibility of finishing the remaining IPL matches in the month of September.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a franchise official said, "A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and the foreign player would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored."

The chairman of the IPL, Brijesh Patel didn’t rule out the possibility while adding, “Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We’ll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards.”

Earlier, Cricket Journalist Anand Vasu had tweeted about setting up a fresh bubble in order to finish the tournament.

“The IPL has been suspended for the time being. Efforts on to set up a fresh bubble in Mumbai and look at a resumption. But, at the moment, it is far from certain that this will happen. #IPL,” Vasu tweeted.