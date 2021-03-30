Days ahead of the start of the new season of Indian Premier League, newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opened up about his equation with star allrounder Ben Stokes. Samson revealed that while he is batting with the English star – they hardly speak. Also Read - DL Method Drama And Confusion Mars New Zealand vs Bangladesh Rain-Curtailed Match 2nd T20I

"If I am batting with Stokesy (Ben Stokes), I don't think we talk a lot of sense there. We just smile about it and react like it was a great shot and then decide what to do next ball," he said in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter.

Samson also admitted that he was excited when it was brought to his notice that Kumar Sangakkara would be the Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals.

“When I came to know we are having Sanga, I got very excited. I am very happy that we are going to have Sanga for the next season and the next few years. It’s an honour to have him alongside, especially when I am the captain and he is the coach. The relationship is going to be really special. Looking forward to meeting him and learning a lot of things from him,” he added.

The Royals – who blew hot and cold last season – failed to make the playoffs. Steve Smith – who led the side last season in UAE – was released ahead of the auction following a poor season.

The Royals would hope for a change of fortunes under the leadership of Samson. It would be interesting to see where Samson bats in the order. While plaudits feel he should open, some feel he is best-suited in the middle-order.

The Royals play their tournament opener against Punjab Kings on April 12.