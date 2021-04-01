Rajasthan Royals star all-rounder Ben Stokes hits back at a Twitter user who accused the England player of ‘chasing the pound’ and prefer playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League over the England team. The incident took place after Sky Sports Cricket had shared a video where Stokes could be heard saying that he was excited that the IPL is returning to India and was looking forward to playing the T20 tournament. The last edition of IPL was played in the UAE without any spectators. Also Read - Everyone Will See an Aggressive KL Rahul in IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer

The troll also went on to add that when it will be time for Stokes to play for England, he will be 'too tired to bowl'. The 29-year-old Stokes immediately responded to the post on Twitter by saying 'When have I ever been too tired to bowl in a England shirt pal???'



“It’s great for the competition that it’s come back to its roots (India) after taking place in Dubai last year, which was an achievement in itself. Fingers crossed that fans will be allowed back in at some point during this IPL because they are a huge part of this game and why we play,” Stokes, who will turn up for the Rajasthan Royals, told ‘Sky Sports’.

“It was an amazing feeling to have fans back in the grounds on our [England’s] recent tour of India – even though 100 per cent of the crowd were against us! Being back in the thick of that atmosphere was amazing!”

The increased participation of English players in the IPL, where there is constant pressure to perform, will benefit them during the T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year, reckons the world’s premier all-rounder.

Over the years more and more English players have chosen to take part in the lucrative league. This year, there are 14 England cricketers contracted to play IPL, including white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan Jos Buttler, Stokes, Johnny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan.

“Yes – the percentage of English players in the IPL has probably grown in the last five or so years,”

“Not only is that great for the individual but it is also great for the players involved in the England set-up; it gives them experience in the most high-profile competition in the world but not only that – you are under constant pressure to perform,” the imposing all-rounder added.