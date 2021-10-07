Abu Dhabi: It boiled down to the last over with RCB needing 13 to win on Wednesday. Kane Williamson trusted his most experienced bowler to bowl the final over – Bhuvneshwar Kumar had his work cut out against the ever-so-dangerous AB de Villiers. Bhuvi started the over well, conceding one run off the first three balls before – being hit for a six. Eventually, he successfully defended the runs and helped SRH secure their third win of the season.Also Read - IPL 2021: With MS Dhoni Not Firing, Ravindra Jadeja Needs More Opportunities With Bat - Ian Bishop

After the win, Bhuvi revealed his plan against ABD in the final over. Admitting that he was more focused, the 31-year-old pacer said the plan was to bowl wide yorkers."When AB bats, you think more than other batsmen. I will be lying if I say there were no nerves. I was more focused on the process of where to bowl at him. The plan was to bowl full and nothing else. I was trying to bowl wide yorkers. I bowled a straight and got hit for a six and then again went back to wide yorkers. It was the only plan for him," he said after the match.

It was RCB's game which they squandered. They had the game in their clutches when needing 18 off the last two overs. The penultimate over was bowled by Jason Holder, who conceded five runs and got SRH right back in it.

“It’s been a tough season and it’s great to see some of those small improvements. To see those small adjustments was good, we thought that total was competitive and we saw that fight throughout the ball as well,” Williamson said after the win.