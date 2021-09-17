Dubai, Sep 17: Former Kiwi Captain and currently the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum on SENZ Baz and Izzy Breakfast Show admitted that he was surprised initially by the decision of Virat Kohli stepping down as the captain of the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup. Later on he also said that the job of a captain is very consuming as the RCB man is already the captain in other formats as well.Also Read - IPL 2021: We're in a Good Position Right Now, Rajasthan Royals' Tabraiz Shamsi Ahead of UAE Leg

"I was initially a little bit surprised, but then when you kind of think about it and think about how consuming that job must be, and the fact that he (Virat Kohli) is an all format captain as well, and the demands which are on you because of that, plus the COVID restrictions and all the bubbles that they operate. Look, I'm not surprised now," McCullum said on SENZ Baz and Izzy Breakfast Show.

On Thursday, Kohli announced through a statement on social media that he will not be the T20I captain for India after the World Cup in UAE. He said that the decision was made keeping the workload in mind as a three-format player. Kohli added that he had already spoken about it with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and selection panel. He also said he arrived at his decision after 'a lot of contemplation and discussions with his close people', head coach Ravi Shastri and his deputy in white-ball formats Rohit Sharma.

Sharma, who has already led India in 19 T20Is when Kohli was unavailable, is now tipped to be the man to succeed Kohli as the captain in the shortest format of the game. McCullum, who led New Zealand in 28 T20Is from 2008-15 and also captained the team to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final, felt Sharma will be the man for the top job. “The success that Rohit Sharma’s had in T20 cricket in particular with Mumbai Indians over here in (the) IPL, and you’d think he would be the next man in line to take over.”

McCullum concluded by saying Kohli had been an amazing captain for India in T20Is. “(So) I’m kind of not surprised, I mean all good things must come to an end, right? And he’s been a pretty amazing captain for India for a long period of time.”

(With Inputs from IANS)