Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has followed the footsteps of Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins and has decided to donate 1 BitCoin towards Crypto Relief to help India battle oxygen deficiency. The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard as more than 3,00,000 cases are getting reported on a daily basis.

Furthermore, the hospitals don't have enough oxygen to treat the Covid-19 patients and the situation is deteriorating with every single day.

Brett Lee took to Twitter to share his donation of 1 BitCoin, which equals to INR 43 lakhs.

Here is his post.

Earlier, KKR fast bowler Pat Cummins had decided to donate $50,000 to PM Cares fund to help India battle Covid-19. Cummins had become the first cricketer to donate generously in the fight against coronavirus during the second wave. Thus, Lee praised Cummins for taking the initiative towards the noble cause and he has also followed suit.

Lee wrote in his post, “India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic.”

“I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference,” he said. “Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times,” Lee further added in his message.

It is good to see that the cricketers have taken the initiative of helping India battle Covid-19. These are tough times for everyone and donations such as these will help the country in overcoming the health crisis.