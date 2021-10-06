Abu Dhabi: With a top-two finish in mind, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. On current form, RCB easily starts overwhelming favourites against SRH. Ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has predicted that Bangalore would win. He also backed Kohli to shine again.Also Read - BLR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 52: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 6 Tuesday

Lara on his Instagram story wrote: "RCB can't and wouldn't allow the bottom place team, SRH, to put a dent in their confidence at this crucial stage of the IPL. RCB would also want to finish in the Top 2 for an easier route to the finals. RCB will dominate SRH."

"I expect Virat Kohli to shine with the bat, and also his captaincy," Lara concluded.

RCB have already qualified for the play-offs, while SRH is the weakest team of the seasons by far as they are already out of the playoff race. RCB will play more fearless cricket in the remaining group stage games as they have already sealed the place in play-offs while Sunrisers also have nothing to lose now.

Kohli, with the bat, has got runs and silenced his critics. RCB will look for another big show from Kohli come the playoffs. RCB has never won an IPL title and Kohli would like to sign off with that.

BLR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.