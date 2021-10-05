Sharjah: Ahead of the crucial match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara reckoned the defending champions have a better chance of winning and believe their fast bowlers give them the edge. Lara specifically mentioned Jasprit Bumrah’s form being the decisive factor.Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST October 5 Tuesday

“Reason for picking MI is because of their bowling. Jasprit Bumrah and company seem to have gotten the memo of how to bowl in Sharjah,” Brian Lara wrote. Also Read - IPL 2021: Chris Morris on Why it is Tough to Bowl to Virat Kohli, David Warner

He also reckoned that Mumbai’s chances of defending the title are slim even if they win the remaining games. He also reminded fans how Sharjah has been a nightmare for batters. Also Read - Not Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ravindra Jadeja; Gautam Gambhir Names Ambati Rayudu as CSK's Player of The Season

“MI’s chances of defending their title even is slim, even if they win their remaining two games. This should be an interesting encounter in Sharjah, which has been a nightmare for batsmen,” he wrote further on a Facebook page.

The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament’s 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down.

The equation is simple for both teams. They have to not only win both their matches but also have to win big so that their poor net run-rates are taken care of. Royals currently have a net run-rate of -0.337 and MI, after a poor batting show against Delhi Capitals, are seventh at -0.453. The loser on Tuesday will be out of the tournament but then KKR is already on 14 points with a positive NRR of +0.294.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.